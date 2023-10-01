NRI’s Pariyaram Home Robbed: 25 Sovereign Gold and Valuables Stolen

In a distressing incident on Friday night, the house of Abdulla, an NRI residing at Chithappilepoyil near Pariyaram in Kannur, fell victim to a burglary. The culprits made off with a substantial haul, including gold ornaments weighing 25.5 sovereigns and various other valuable items.

The police investigation indicates that the burglary likely transpired between 8 pm and 12:30 am, during which time the family was attending the Milad-e-Sherif ceremony at the nearby mosque. It wasn’t until the family returned home past midnight that they discovered the incident had occurred.

Aside from the stolen gold ornaments, the thieves made off with Rs 18,000 in cash, foreign currencies, and important documents from the premises. The police have confirmed that the stolen items were secured in an almirah within a ground-floor bedroom. Consequently, a formal case has been registered based on the family’s complaint.

CCTV footage revealed a gang of masked burglars who used a gas cutter to breach a window grille before gaining entry into the bedroom. Once inside, they proceeded to break open the almirah to make off with the valuable items, leaving behind a shaken household grappling with the aftermath of the incident.