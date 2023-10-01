Persistent Kerala Rain: Yellow Alert in 5 Districts Today

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Kerala, indicating that heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds will persist for the next five days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea. This weather alert has led to a yellow alert being issued for five districts, namely Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, for Sunday.

As of 10 am, the alert predicts light to moderate rain across all districts in the state by 1 pm. These continuous downpours have resulted in flooding in various parts of southern Kerala, causing damage to homes.

In Thrissur district, there was an average rainfall of 43.83 mm in the last 24 hours. This heavy rainfall led to a landslide that damaged the sitout of Alayil Joshi in Kompath Kadav village of Mukundapuram taluk. Joshi’s family had to be relocated due to the risk of another landslide. Similarly, Koottuvalappil Sureshkumar’s well in the eighth ward of Puthur grama panchayat collapsed due to heavy rain, forcing the residents to evacuate.

Furthermore, the houses of Adiparambil Vijesh in Padiyoor village and Puthukkattil Ravichandran in Pullur village sustained partial damage due to the heavy rain.

On another note, four shutters of Poomala Dam were raised by 2.5 cm on Sunday morning. The water levels at Sholayar Dam and Peringalkuthu Dam were also monitored closely.

While the southwest monsoon is beginning to withdraw, Kerala is preparing for the onset of the northeast monsoon in October. According to IMD forecasts, Kerala can expect abundant rainfall in October, indicating the persistence of wet weather conditions.