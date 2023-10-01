Police Vehicle Crash Claims Officer’s Life in Lamp Post Collision

On Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded as a police control room vehicle lost control and collided with a high-mast lamp post at Palayam. The collision claimed the life of Ajaykumar, an officer serving in the police control room. Additionally, two other police personnel were present in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Ajay Kumar suffered critical injuries to his head and chest during the collision. Regrettably, he was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. Despite swift efforts to rush him to a nearby hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries. However, the two other occupants of the vehicle, who had fastened their seat belts, sustained only minor injuries.

This unfortunate incident occurred around 6 am near the AKG centre. The vehicle, en route to a petrol pump, lost control and struck the lamp post positioned on the central divider. The accident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of adhering to safety measures while on the road.