Qatar Airways Cargo launches new two destinations

Doha: Leading air cargo carrier based in Qatar, Qatar Airways Cargo has added two new destinations. The , air cargo carrier has introduced flights to— Chengdu (TFU) and Chongqing (CKG) in China.

Qatar Airways Cargo has commenced belly hold flights to Chengdu (TFU) and Chongqing (CKG) starting September 23 and 25 respectively. The carrier will operate three weekly flights to these Chinese cities. It will deploy its Airbus A330-300 aircraft for the service.

Qatar Airways Cargo already serves several destinations in Mainland China, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Zhengzhou offering a combined weekly cargo capacity of more than 2,700 tonnes each way.