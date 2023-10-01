Wamiqa Gabbi expresses enthusiasm about collaborating with Atlee

Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her roles in “Jubilee” and “Grahan” series, expresses her excitement about joining filmmaker Atlee’s production project. The 30-year-old actress recently appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s debut series, “Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley” on SonyLiv. She is set to feature alongside Varun Dhawan in an upcoming action-packed film produced by Atlee and Priya Mohan’s A For Apple Studios. The film, directed by Kalees, renowned for the 2019 Tamil movie “Kee,” remains untitled.

Wamiqa Gabbi praises Atlee as an exceptional director who skillfully combines action and emotion. She looks forward to collaborating with him and being part of his production company, aiming to explore the realm of more commercial cinema.

Gabbi shares her fondness for iconic Bollywood films like “Hum Aapke Hai Koun!” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” along with a love for Govinda’s movies. She acknowledges the allure of massy and commercial Indian cinema, emphasizing her enjoyment of good commercial films that she cherished during her formative years.

Wamiqa Gabbi is also set to appear in a Netflix film titled “Khufiya,” directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featuring Tabu and Ali Fazal.