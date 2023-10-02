Asian Games 2023: India bags three medals including two silver and one bronze

Hangzhou: Indian athletes won three medals including two silver and one bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Games. Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in the men’s long jump. He bagged the second spot with a best finish of 8.19 meters.

China’s long jumpers took home gold and bronze as Wang Jianan finished at the top of the podium with best jump of 8.22m, while Shi Yuhao bagged third spot with 8.10m.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee win bronze in women’s doubles table tennis

In the men’s 1500m athletics event, India won two medals. For the first time ever since 1962 Asiad, India won 2 medals in the men’s 1500m as Ajay Saroj and reigning Champion Jinson Johnson finished second and third respectively in the men’s 1500m race. This was the third Asian Games medal for Jinson.

Ajoy Kumar Saroj bagged silver while Jinson Johnson took home a bronze medal. They finished just behind Qatar’s Algarni and a last-minute. Saroj finished with a score of 3:38.94 and Johnson clocked 3:39.74.

In the women’s 1500m race, Harmilan Bains bagged a silver medal. Bains finishes with a time of 4:12.74 minutes.