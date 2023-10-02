Asian Games 2023: Indian badminton team scripts history, bags first-ever silver medal

Hangzhou: Indian badminton team created new history at 19th edition of Asian Games. The Indian team won first-ever silver medal in the men’s team championships. Indian went down to hosts China by ‘2-3’.

India’s Lakshya Sen defeated Shi Yuqi of China by ‘22-20, 14-21, 21-18’ in just 81 minutes. World No. 3 men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag beat world No 2. Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang by ‘ 21-15 ,21-18’ in 55 minutes to extend the lead to 2-0. But, Kidambi Srikanth lost to All England champion Li Shifeng by ‘22-24, 9-21’.

Scratch pair of Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek Krishna Prasad then lost ‘6-21, 15-21’ to world No. 8 Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, while Mithun Manjunath, ranked 53, went down ‘12-21, 4-21’ against world No. 20 Weng Hong Yang in the third singles.

This is India’s second silver medal in badminton at the Asian Games with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu winning the first in women’s singles in the 2018 edition. The last time the Indian men won a badminton medal in the team championships was at the 1986 edition in Seoul.

India now has 11 badminton medals in the Asian Games, including 3 individual singles medals, 1 silver and 3 bronze in the men’s team, 2 women’s team bronze and 1 medal each in men’s doubles and mixed doubles.