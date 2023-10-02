Asian Games 2023: Indian roller skaters win two bronze medals

Hangzhou: Indian roller skaters bagged two bronze medals in men’s and women’s 3000m team relay events at the Asian Games on Monday.

The women’s team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj opened India’s by finishing with a timing of 4:34.861s. The Indian quartet finished behind gold medallists Chinese Taipei (4:19.447) and South Korea (4:21.146).

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Full India schedule on October 2

The men’s team of Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale won bronze with a timing of 4:10.128 in men’s team relay. Chinese Taipei (4:05.692) and South Korea (4:05.702) took the top-two spots.

Indian roller skaters had won two bronze medals at the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in men’s free skating and pairs skating events.