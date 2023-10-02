CBI apprehends four individuals linked to the murder of two Manipuri youths

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended four individuals, including two women, in Churachandpur, Manipur, regarding the abduction and murder of two students, which had caused unrest in the Imphal valley in recent days.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his satisfaction with the development, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today.” He continued by emphasizing that no matter how someone tries to evade the law after committing a crime, they cannot escape its long reach.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the culprits receive the harshest possible punishment, including capital punishment, for the “heinous crime” they had perpetrated.

The CBI, with the assistance of Manipur police and the Army, arrested the four suspects in the Henglep subdivision around noon while they were traveling in a Bolero with two minor girls, who happened to be the daughters of one of the accused women.

Subsequently, the six of them were transported to Imphal airport from Henglep in an Army helicopter. At around 5 pm, they were further flown to Guwahati on a regular commercial flight, accompanied by ten Manipur police personnel.