Center establishes rules to safeguard residents in care facilities

In India, there are over 4,500 care homes, encompassing old age homes, hospice facilities, and residences for individuals with disabilities. With this sector experiencing uncontrolled growth, the government has introduced regulations to ensure the safety of residents.

These regulations mark the first time that guidelines have been established for both public and private care homes. They specifically focus on improving the quality of care and safety for residents. Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, the CEO of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), which oversees the accreditation program for healthcare organizations, emphasized the importance of these regulations.

These regulations will not only apply to general care facilities but also to specialized care, assisted living, transition living, palliative care, and technical care facilities. Dr. Kochhar raised concerns about the unregulated proliferation of care homes in India and stressed the necessity of addressing this issue. He stated that it is crucial to ensure that the quality of life and the safety of residents are not compromised.

The NABH standards for care homes are designed to play a pivotal role in regulating the care home market in India. These standards are voluntary but aim to establish mechanisms for reporting violations of residents’ rights, gathering feedback, and safeguarding residents against all forms of abuse.

In essence, these regulations are a significant step in addressing the uncontrolled growth of care homes and ensuring the well-being of the residents who depend on them.