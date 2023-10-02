GSI conducts cleanliness campaigns throughout India

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) carried out cleanliness drives at 30 public locations and all its offices across India as a part of the central government’s nationwide “swachhata drive.” These 30 locations were chosen from various regions across the country, ranging from Srinagar in the north to Trivandrum in the south and from Gujarat in the west to Itanagar in the east. The selected areas included markets, temples, bus stands, residential colonies, office complexes, public parks, gardens, national monuments, and geo-heritage sites. GSI staff also participated in cleaning their office premises, including field and outstation offices. The cleanliness drive was in response to Prime Minister Modi’s recent call for one hour of voluntary labor for cleanliness on October 1, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.