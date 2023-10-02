Indian equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti. There will be no trading activities in India’s stock market today. There will be no action in equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for trading.

Trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be closed on Monday due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti falling. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during morning and evening session, will also remain closed.

The next market holiday in this month will be October 24, Tuesday, for Dussehra. For the remaining 2023, there are four more stock market holidays and those stock market holidays are Dussehra (October 24,2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14,2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27,2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023). A special muhurat trading session will be held on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali – Laxmi Pujan.