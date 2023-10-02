Moderate intensity earthquake hits Meghalaya

Shillong: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck North Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on Monday. According to the e National Center for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km.
Meanwhile, a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Haryana. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated 7 kilometres to the east-southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.
On Sunday, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Dhubri district of Assam. According to NCS, the earthquake happened at 3:01 am and had a depth of 17 kilometers. Previously, Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand experienced a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.
