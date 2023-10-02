Nile, world’s longest river might be just months away from losing its title

Which river is the longest in the world? According to both Encyclopedia Britannica and Guinness World Records, the title goes to Africa’s Nile River. However, an upcoming Amazon River expedition, set to take place in April 2024, may challenge this long-held perception. A team of international researchers and explorers will embark on a 7,000-kilometer journey to unravel one of the natural world’s greatest mysteries.

Yuri Sanada, a 55-year-old Brazilian expedition leader, compared the Nile to a worm and the Amazon to an anaconda. While it’s already established that the Amazon is the world’s most voluminous river, the debate continues regarding which river holds the title for the world’s longest. The Amazon carries at least four times more water than any other river, but the question of length remains unresolved.

The main dispute revolves around the Amazon River’s source. Historically, researchers have identified the headwaters of the Apurimac River in southern Peru as the starting point of the Amazon. However, other scientists, including expeditionist James “Rocky” Contos, argue for a more distant source—the Mantaro River in northern Peru.

Contos stated that he became aware of the potential longer source while gathering information, including maps and hydrographs, for his trip to Peru. This discovery has added complexity to the debate about the Amazon’s true source.

The planned expedition will follow the Amazon River’s course through Peru, Colombia, and Brazil, beginning at the newly identified source, the Mantaro River, in the Peruvian Andes. The initial leg of the journey involves navigating the Mantaro’s rapids on a raft led by Contos. When the team reaches the confluence with the Ene River, they will continue their voyage aboard three specially designed solar- and pedal-powered boats, tracing the Amazon’s path to the Atlantic Ocean along the Brazilian coast.

In early 2025, a secondary expedition is scheduled to start from the traditional source of the Amazon, the Apurimac River in Peru. This segment will offer another opportunity for measurements and will involve the participation of French explorer Celine Cousteau, granddaughter of the renowned oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, who will travel on horseback along the riverbanks. The goal of these expeditions is to settle the debate over the Amazon River’s true source and its claim to the title of the world’s longest river.