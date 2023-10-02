This Indian whiskey emerges as the world’s best

An Indian whiskey has achieved the remarkable distinction of being recognized as the world’s finest. The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 clinched the prestigious ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ accolade at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards.

This homegrown Indian whiskey triumphed over more than 100 whiskey brands from around the world, outshining a multitude of international contenders, including scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Australian, and British single malts.

Indri whiskey is produced by Piccadilly Distilleries, situated in the northern Indian state of Haryana. Its journey commenced in 2021 with the launch of Indri-Trini, India’s pioneering triple-barrel single malt.

Siddhartha Sharma, the Founder of Piccadily Distilleries, expressed in an official statement, “It is an exciting time for India, and Indian whiskies are not far behind as we are playing our part in the India story. Indri’s big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map. It is an honour to be recognised and celebrated by such a renowned platform, outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe.”

In the past two years, Indri whiskey has amassed more than 14 international awards, as reported by The Sunday Guardian.

This recognition from the Whiskies of the World Awards signifies India’s rising prominence in the global whiskey industry, establishing itself as a formidable producer of single malts and reshaping perceptions regarding domestically crafted spirits.

“From subtle smokiness to a symphony of flavors, it has ascended to the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ honor at Whiskies Of The World 2023,” proudly shared Indri on their Instagram platform.

The manufacturing process of Indri whiskey involves a substantial maturation period in PX sherry casks within the subtropical climate of North India. It boasts enticing notes of smoke, candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, and delicate spices.