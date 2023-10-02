Tips by Hollywood’s most beloved star Jennifer Aniston to stay in shape

Jennifer Aniston, a beloved Hollywood star known for her roles from the iconic “Friends” series to “The Morning Show,” continues to captivate audiences with her acting talent. While her acting skills have always been in the limelight, her age-defying looks often raise questions about her fitness secrets.

Aniston, who seems to defy the aging process, recently graced the cover of the 10th-anniversary issue of CR Fashion Book. The photos she shared on her Instagram left fans in awe, showcasing her incredible figure and toned legs. Now, the actress has revealed the simple secrets behind her impeccable shape.

In the magazine issue, the 54-year-old star shared four key practices she has been following for years. She emphasized the importance of these habits in maintaining her health and fitness.

Aniston stated, “I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can. That last part is challenging for me, but it’s so important,” she added. “I feel it when I don’t get enough rest.”

In her black-and-white photoshoot, Aniston rocked an oversized blazer, crop top, and a black bikini. During her conversation with the magazine, she also touched on the importance of mental health, emphasizing her mindfulness about what she allows into her headspace. “I try to be really mindful about what I let into my headspace,” she said. “That likely means less binge-watching cable news.”

She further expressed her concerns about the world’s challenges and the need to disconnect from the noise at times.

On the professional front, Aniston was most recently seen in the third season of “The Morning Show,” which premiered on September 13 on Apple TV. Her commitment to both her physical and mental well-being continues to inspire her fans and admirers.