80 streets with caste names to be renamed after panchayat decisions in TN

On Gandhi Jayanti, during grama sabha meetings, 33 panchayats in Tamil Nadu made a significant decision by passing resolutions to rename a total of 80 streets that had previously been identified by caste labels. In an effort to eliminate societal divisions rooted in caste and creed, District Collector Dr. K Senthil Raj had recently called upon village panchayats and urban local bodies to consider renaming streets named after castes in honor of inspirational figures, freedom fighters, scientists, or Tamil scholars.

On Monday, 33 panchayats associated with nine panchayat unions within the district unanimously resolved to assign caste-neutral names to these 80 streets. The Collector explained that these resolutions will be sent to the state government for official changes in revenue records, facilitated through government gazette notifications. Subsequently, the altered addresses will be reflected in all official documents, including PDS cards, driving licenses, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs.

The Collector emphasized the belief that the use of caste identifiers can foster animosity among communities, thereby fueling division even within educational institutions. He also noted that law enforcement agencies are actively taking measures to eliminate caste markers from the region, striving to ensure communal harmony and unity within society. This move reflects a commitment to fostering a more inclusive and harmonious community.