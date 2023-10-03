Aishwarya Rai & Kendall Jenner Dance at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai, the Indian brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, graced the prestigious Paris Fashion Week recently. The iconic event unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, attracting renowned personalities like Yseult Onguenet, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, and Viola Davis, all thanks to L’Oréal Paris.

One memorable moment from the show that’s making waves on social media is a video capturing Aishwarya’s delightful dance with Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner looked radiant in a glitzy silver bodycon dress, and their lively interaction added an extra layer of vibrancy to the Parisian extravaganza.

Aishwarya Rai’s runway appearance was nothing short of spectacular. She stole the spotlight in a radiant gold cape gown, a true embodiment of elegance and glamour. The gown was adorned with exquisite gold sequins and featured a graceful, see-through cape draping from the back. To complete her captivating look, she donned elegant golden high heels and adorned herself with dazzling diamond rings and earrings. Aishwarya Rai truly shone at the Paris Fashion Week, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.