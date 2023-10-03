Asian Games 2023: Vithya Ramraj wins bronze medal

Hangzhou: India’s Vithya Ramraj bagged bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2023 in on Tuesday. She won the third spot after clocking 55.68 seconds.

Also Read: Indian air carrier announces non-stop flights between Kochi and Doha: Details

Earlier, Ramraj equalled PT Usha’s 39-year-old national record of 55.42 seconds in the 400m hurdles heat. This is Ramraj’s second medal in the event as she finished second to win a silver in the 4x400m relay mixed event along with Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Subha Venkatesant, and Rajesh Ramesh.