Delhi Police Raid News Portal & Journalists’ Homes

Delhi Police’s Special Cell carried out a series of raids on Tuesday morning, targeting both the premises of the news portal NewsClick and the residences of its journalists. These actions came in response to allegations of financial support from China, and the Enforcement Directorate had previously conducted its own investigations into the sources of the portal’s funding.

The Special Cell’s raids were initiated based on information provided by the central agency, resulting in the registration of a new case and the commencement of a comprehensive investigation, as confirmed by officials.

During the operations, the police obtained substantial data from the laptops and mobile phones belonging to certain NewsClick journalists. Senior journalist Abhisar Sharma shared his experience, stating, “Delhi police landed at my home, taking away my laptop and phone.”

This development follows an earlier investigation by The New York Times, which had raised concerns about NewsClick’s funding. The report suggested that the news portal was one of the organizations receiving financial support from a network associated with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, known for promoting Chinese propaganda.