Everything you need to know about highway hypnosis

Highway Hypnosis is also known as white line fever. It is the condition alters the mind accordingly when a person is driving a car, or a truck at a safe pace, but has no recollection of doing so. This phenomenon causes you to go into a trance-like state while driving. The monotony of the road slows down your brain, leaving you less alert and functioning on autopilot.

Symptoms of Highway Hypnosis:

1. Drowsiness

2. Loss of concentration or focus

3. Feeling dull and sleepy at the same time

4. Responding slowly and fickle-minded

5. Eyes drooping and not aware

6. Brain inattention

Highway hypnosis can happen more commonly in tired drivers. Drowsiness, lack of enthusiasm, and fatigue are a few causes that lead to Highway Hypnosis.

Here are the tips, one needs to follow while driving:

1. Intake of caffeine to an extent

2. Take a break, walk for a while, and eat something

3. While driving, talk or sing to focus on driving consciously

4. Take turns in driving

5. If covering long distances, go in a group and take breaks accordingly in driving

6. Keep windows down to allow fresh air in the vehicle