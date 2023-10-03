Everything you need to know about highway hypnosis

Highway Hypnosis is also known as white line fever. It is the condition alters the mind accordingly when a person is driving a car, or a truck at a safe pace, but has no recollection of doing so. This phenomenon causes you to go into a trance-like state while driving. The monotony of the road slows down your brain, leaving you less alert and functioning on autopilot.
Symptoms of Highway Hypnosis:
1. Drowsiness
2. Loss of concentration or focus
3. Feeling dull and sleepy at the same time
4. Responding slowly and fickle-minded
5. Eyes drooping and not aware
6. Brain inattention
Highway hypnosis can happen more commonly in tired drivers. Drowsiness, lack of enthusiasm, and fatigue are a few causes that lead to Highway Hypnosis.
Here are the tips, one needs to follow while driving:
1. Intake of caffeine to an extent
2. Take a break, walk for a while, and eat something
3. While driving, talk or sing to focus on driving consciously
4. Take turns in driving
5. If covering long distances, go in a group and take breaks accordingly in driving
6. Keep windows down to allow fresh air in the vehicle
