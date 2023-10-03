Harley-Davidson launches X350 and X500: Details

Mumbai: The American two-wheeler manufacturer Harley-Davidson launched the feature-loaded X350 and X500 in the Japanese market. The Japanese Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 models have been developed in partnership with a China-based motorcycle company named Qianjiang.

Both the newly launched bikes comes with a circular LED headlamp setup, a signature style of a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a short tail section. The model also has a Bluetooth-enabled digital cluster, which allows the riders to monitor important information such as fuel capacity, RPM, speed, mileage and time.

The X350 features a 353cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates a max power of 36 BHP and 31 Nm. The X500 is powered by a 500cc engine, which churns out a max output of 47 BHP and 46 Nm of peak torque. Both modes are equipped with an upside-down front fork and shock observer at the back. The motocylces have disc brakes at both ends.