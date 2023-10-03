India clinches bronze in the men’s canoe double 1000m competition

At the Asian Games, Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam of India achieved a significant milestone by securing a bronze medal in the men’s canoe double 1000m event. This accomplishment was marked on Tuesday when the Indian duo completed the race with a timing of 3 minutes and 53.329 seconds, securing third place.

It’s worth noting that this is only the second medal India has ever earned in this particular event throughout the history of the Asian Games. The previous bronze medal in this discipline dates back to the 1994 Hiroshima edition of the Games when Siji Sadanandan and Johnny Rommel represented India.

In the recent competition, the gold medal was claimed by Uzbekistan’s Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli, who finished with an impressive time of 3 minutes and 43.796 seconds. Meanwhile, the silver medal was awarded to the Kazakhstan pair of Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov, with a timing of 3 minutes and 49.991 seconds.

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam’s achievement represents a commendable addition to India’s sporting success on the international stage, reflecting their dedication and skill in canoeing.