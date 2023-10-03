India Urges Canada: Recall 41 Diplomats by Oct 10

According to a report from the Financial Times, India has communicated a firm directive to Canada, insisting that Canada repatriate 41 of its diplomats by the looming deadline of October 10.

This move underscores the deep-seated tensions that have strained relations between the two nations. These tensions stem from Canada’s suspicion that Indian government agents played a role in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen. India, in response, categorically rejects these allegations, dismissing them as utterly absurd.

The Financial Times, citing sources knowledgeable about India’s stance, highlights that India has taken a stern stance on this matter, going so far as to threaten the revocation of diplomatic immunity for any diplomats who remain in India beyond the specified October 10 deadline.

It’s worth noting that Canada currently maintains a diplomatic contingent of 62 diplomats in India, and India’s demand specifies a reduction of 41 diplomats from this total.

As of now, neither the Indian nor Canadian foreign ministries have responded to requests for comment, leaving the situation in diplomatic limbo.