Mahanagar Gas Limited reduces CNG and PNG price

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has reduced the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai and adjoining municipalities. MGL has decreased the price of CNG by Rs 3 per kilogram. The company also reduced the price of PNG by Rs 2 per standard cubic metre (scm). The revised price of CNG will be Rs 76 per kg and domestic PNG Rs 47 per SCM.

It is the third time that the price of CNG has been reduced this year. In April, prices of CNG and domestic PNG were reduced by Rs 8 per kg and Rs 5 per SCM, respectively. In February, MGL reduced the CNG price by Rs 2.5 per kg.

Also Read: Asian Games: Annu Rani wins gold medal

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.