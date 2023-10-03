On October 3, PM Modi to inaugurate Telangana projects worth Rs 8,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Nizamabad in Telangana to unveil development projects valued at over Rs 8,000 crores and address a public gathering organized by the BJP. This visit follows his recent rally in Mahabubnagar, where he launched the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

Notably, Nizamabad holds political significance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, is expected to contest in the 2024 Parliament elections from this constituency. She was defeated by the incumbent BJP MP, D Arvind, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During this visit, PM Modi announced the establishment of a National Turmeric Board, addressing a long-standing demand of turmeric farmers in Nizamabad.Furthermore, the PM will inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, which is expected to provide cost-effective power and stimulate economic development in the state.

The state’s rail infrastructure will receive a boost as rail projects connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, electrification projects between Dharmabad-Manoharabad, and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool will be inaugurated. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for 20 critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, strengthening the state’s health infrastructure. This visit underscores the government’s commitment to development and infrastructure enhancement in Telangana.