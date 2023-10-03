Oppo launches A18: Details

Mumbai: Oppo A18 was launched in the UAE. Sporting a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display, the Oppo A18 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz, peak brightness level of 720nits, and a screen to body ratio of 89.90 percent. The dual-SIM supported handset ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

The Oppo A18 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with Mali G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of EMMC5.1 inbuilt storage.

The Oppo A18 features an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 5-megapixel front camera is available. Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A18. It supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and USB Type-C for connectivity.