Serendipitous Reunion: Vimala Raman and Ajmal Amir Meet Again After 16 Years

For Vimala Raman and Ajmal Amir, this reunion held immense significance as it marked a remarkable 16-year gap since their last collaboration in ‘Pranayakalam.’ This serendipitous encounter left Ajmal genuinely delighted, prompting him to share a heartwarming selfie with Vimala, capturing the moment. He expressed, “It was a serendipitous encounter, crossing paths with someone I hadn’t had a chance to see in over a decade and a half. Her enduring grace and beauty remain as captivating as ever. I am thrilled to share this photograph as a token of appreciation for all our devoted fans, well-wishers, and fans of ‘Oru Venal Puzhayil.’”

In response, Vimala Raman reciprocated the sentiment, expressing her pleasure at reconnecting with Ajmal after such a long hiatus. Ajmal’s journey began with his debut in the Uday Anandan-directed film ‘Pranayakalam,’ a cinematic experience enriched by the melodious compositions of Ousepachan. This unexpected reunion undoubtedly reignited cherished memories and sparked enthusiasm among their admirers and fans of ‘Oru Venal Puzhayil.’