Simple tips to reduce high testosterone levels in women

Estrogen and testosterone are hormones that occur naturally in male and female bodies. Estrogen plays a fundamental role in maintaining the reproductive health of women. Estrogen is also called ‘the female hormone’. Estrogen aids in the proper functioning of male bodies too.

Testosterone is male hormone. It is responsible for regulating sex differentiation, producing male sex characteristics, spermatogenesis, and fertility.

In women, testosterone is usually present in smaller quantities than in men. Women still require testosterone for various functions, including maintaining bone density, regulating libido, and contributing to muscle strength.

Sometimes, women may have higher than normal levels of testosterone. It is called hyperandrogegism. This can occur due to various reasons, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), adrenal gland disorders, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or certain medications. Symptoms of elevated testosterone in women may include excessive hair growth, acne, irregular menstrual cycles, deepening voice, and fertility issues.

Tips to help reduce high testosterone in women:

1. Maintain a healthy weight: Follow a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.

2. Manage stress: Practice stress-management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy.

3. Get enough sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night to regulate hormone production.

4. Avoid high glycemic index foods: Opt for low glycemic index foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables instead.

5. Limit alcohol consumption: Limit your alcohol consumption.

6. Incorporate anti-inflammatory foods: Include foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties such as fatty fish, leafy greens, berries, and nuts in your diet.

7. Cut back on caffeine: Limit your intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, and energy drinks.

8. Stay hydrated: Aim to drink at least 8-10 cups of water per day to stay hydrated.