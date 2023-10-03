Skoda launches Slavia Matte Edition in India: Details

Mumbai: The top carmaker Skoda has introduced the Matte Edition of Slavia in the Indian market. The latest edition has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The model and offer will be there for a limited period of time. Interested, customers now can pre-book the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or by visiting Skoda’s official website.

The newly added edition in the lineup c. The car also gets a typical signature-style front grill with a sweet touch of chrome. Apart from this, the sedan also features garnish over the bumper and flaunts the company’s name in chrome finish alphabets at the back.

The Skoda Slavia Matte Edition has electric adjustable front seats, illuminated footwell areas and it comes with a pure matte finish color scheme, along with the piano black finish on the sides.

The Slavia Matte Edition will be powered by two engine options- a 1.0L, three-cylinder TSI engine, and a 1.5L, four-cylinder unit. The former one will generate a max power of 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm. While the letter one will churn out a max output of 150 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.