Actor Gayatri Joshi from ‘Swades’ and spouse escape Lamborghini-Ferrari crash in Italy

Former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi, renowned for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Swades,’ and her husband, realtor Vikas Oberoi, narrowly survived a serious traffic accident in Sardinia, Italy. Tragically, the collision resulted in the loss of a Swiss couple traveling in a Ferrari. Thankfully, Joshi and Oberoi emerged unscathed, according to Oberoi’s manager.

The accident took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, an event featuring a parade of luxury cars from Teulada to Olbia. Joshi and Oberoi were driving their Lamborghini when the incident occurred on State Road 195, near the town of San Giovanni Suergiu. Reports suggest that an overtaking maneuver on the fast lane led to a devastating collision involving a camper van and the ill-fated Ferrari, which erupted into flames, claiming the lives of the elderly Swiss couple.

The victims, Markus Krautli, 67, and his wife Melissa Krautli, 63, were from Wallisellen, Switzerland. The camper van involved in the accident carried an unspecified number of local Italian tourists from South Tyrol. Joshi and Oberoi, vacationing in Italy at the time, assured Mumbai news channels of their safety, but provided no further details about the incident.