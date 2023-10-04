Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth unite for ‘Thaliavar 170’

After a 32-year hiatus, legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are all set to share the screen once again, marking a remarkable collaboration in Rajinikanth’s 170th feature film in Tamil cinema. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions on their official platform on Tuesday.

In their statement, Lyca Productions expressed their enthusiasm for having Indian cinema’s ‘Shahenshah,’ Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, join the cast of #Thalaivar170. The post celebrated his towering talent and the new heights the film’s team would reach with his inclusion. The duo last worked together in the 1991 film “Hum,” directed by Mukul Anand.

The film, as yet untitled and initially announced in March, will be helmed by director TJ Gnanavel, known for “Jai Bhim.” Notably, it also features two other A-list actors, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

Rajinikanth, speaking about the project, expressed his intention to begin shooting soon, describing the film as both an entertainer and a conveyer of a significant social message. Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander is set to create the music for the Tamil production, which will be produced by Subaskaran. The impressive cast additionally includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan.