Bali authorities search for a foreign national who was seen meditating naked at a Hindu shrine in a viral video

Authorities at a resort in Bali, Indonesia, are actively searching for a foreign national who was captured on video meditating naked at a Hindu shrine. This incident is not isolated, as Bali has seen multiple cases where tourists have disrespected religious sites.

Bali is primarily a Hindu island, with over 80% of its population practicing Hinduism. The viral video of the naked meditation at a temple has outraged the Balinese people, who have voiced their anger on social media.

Many locals found the act disrespectful and took to social media to express their outrage. An influencer on Instagram wrote, “So disrespectful. Meditating naked on our temple? ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MIND? How could you do this, humiliating Balinese and their belief? Immigration Officer please get this person, we’ve had enough! This is a humiliation to us Balinese people.”

Tedy Riyandi, the director of the Immigration Office, confirmed that they are actively investigating the incident. While the foreign national has been identified, authorities have not disclosed their name or nationality as the search continues. They are attempting to contact the individual through their social media account.

The search efforts are being coordinated with the Bali police, and authorities are working to determine the exact location and time of the incident.

Bali is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of foreign visitors each year. There have been several high-profile cases on the island involving deportations due to disrespectful acts. This year, Bali deported multiple tourists for actions that offended the local population.

In June, a Danish woman was filmed exposing herself to the public while riding a motorbike. In another incident, a Russian woman was expelled from the island in April after posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.

In response to these incidents, the local government in Bali published a guide for tourists visiting the island, highlighting respectful behavior and cultural sensitivity, in June.