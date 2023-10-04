French government calls for emergency meetings to address the growing bedbug crisis

The French government is taking urgent steps to address the escalating bedbug crisis, which has now become a significant public health concern.

Once the subject of mockery, bedbugs have now turned into a contentious political issue as reports of infestations have emerged in various public places, including trains, the Paris metro, and movie theaters.

Concerns are mounting as France is set to host major sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup and the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

In recent weeks, France has seen a surge in reported cases of bedbug infestations, causing alarm among the population. Infestations have been reported in various public spaces, including trains, the Paris metro, and cinemas. Notably, two schools—one in Marseille and another in Villefranche-sur-Saone—had to be closed for extensive cleaning due to bedbug infestations.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune is convening a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation, quantify the problem, and enhance measures to address it. An inter-ministerial meeting is scheduled for Friday to provide swift solutions.

President Emmanuel Macron’s party, Renaissance, plans to introduce a cross-party bill in December to combat the bedbug “scourge.” Health Minister Aurelien Rousseau emphasizes the importance of avoiding scams in pest control services and assures the public that there is no general panic.

Bedbugs, which were nearly eradicated by the 1950s, have made a comeback in recent decades, driven by factors such as population density and mass transit. Approximately one-tenth of French households have faced bedbug issues in recent years, necessitating costly pest control interventions.

These blood-sucking insects have been spotted in the Paris metro, high-speed trains, and at Charles De Gaulle Airport.

Politicians from various parties are stressing the urgency of tackling the bedbug problem. France Unbowed MPs advocate for a national prevention plan, an emergency fund, and the establishment of public disinfestation services.

Bedbugs, which nest in mattresses, clothing, and luggage, emerge at night to feed on human blood, leaving behind itchy rashes and psychological distress. As the crisis deepens, addressing bedbug infestations has become a pressing matter for public health and well-being in France.