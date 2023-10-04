Marvel’s Loki Season 2 Premieres October 6!

The highly anticipated return of Marvel Studios’ “Loki” (Season 2) is right around the corner, with the first episode slated for release on Disney+ and Hotstar this Friday. This miniseries heralds the comeback of the time-variant incarnation of Loki, the God of Mischief, who famously made his escape in the 2019 blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

In the teaser for the series, we catch a glimpse of Loki engaging in time-slipping escapades, seamlessly traversing between the past and present in his quest to locate Sylvie and Miss Minutes. An unexpected twist reveals Loki forming an alliance with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) for this mission.

This second season of “Loki,” a pivotal part of Marvel’s Phase Five, promises viewers six thrilling episodes, with its grand finale scheduled for November 9. The previous season left us with Loki’s newfound knowledge of the multiverse, his various variants across timelines, and his encounter with “He Who Remains,” a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Fans can look forward to the return of Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson in their respective roles as Sylvie and Mobius. Additionally, Jonathan Majors reprises his role as a time-variant of Kang the Conqueror, previously teased in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Marvel enthusiasts are in for an exciting ride as the saga of Loki continues to unfold.