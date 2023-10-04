NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha Held in Police Custody for 7 Days

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty found themselves in custody due to allegations that their portal received funds for pro-China propaganda, leading to arrests under the anti-terror law UAPA. On Wednesday, officials revealed that they had been remanded to seven days of police custody.

The investigative net cast wide on Tuesday, with police conducting searches at more than 30 locations and interrogating numerous journalists tied to the case. These efforts culminated in the arrests of Purkayastha and Chakravarty, both of whom were subsequently presented before a court and placed under police custody, as confirmed by a senior officer.

In a dramatic turn of events, NewsClick’s office in Delhi was sealed on Tuesday. This operation coincided with the questioning of 46 “suspects,” during which digital devices such as laptops and mobile phones, along with various documents, were confiscated for further examination.

The search operation, which primarily focused on the Delhi-NCR region, involved the interrogation of several prominent figures. Among those questioned were journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, as well as historian Sohail Hashmi, satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology & Development. After enduring more than six hours of questioning, they were eventually released.