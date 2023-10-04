Thalaivar Takes Thiruvananthapuram by Storm with Blockbuster Mass Entertainer!

Superstar Rajinikanth, known affectionately as ‘Thalaivar,’ has graced Thiruvananthapuram with his presence, where he embarks on the shooting of his latest project. Rajini himself described this upcoming film as a “tremendous mass entertainer with a social message,” setting high expectations for his fans and audiences.

Casually attired and sporting his signature bright smile, ‘Thalaivar’ warmly greeted the throngs of fans who had gathered at the airport, his humility leaving a lasting impression on all. The 72-year-old actor, still riding the wave of success from ‘Jailer,’ is set to spend a productive 10 days in Kerala’s capital as he collaborates with director T. J. Gnanavel on this venture, provisionally titled ‘Thalaivar 170.’ During his stay, Rajinikanth will be hosted at a luxurious five-star hotel in Kovalam.

The film’s shooting locations within Kerala include the College of Agriculture in Vellayani and a residence in Shankumugham, marking the first time a Rajini film has ventured into Thiruvananthapuram’s picturesque landscapes. Rajini, in his interaction with the media at Chennai airport before departing, emphasized that this project promises not only exceptional entertainment but also carries a significant social message.

Adding to the film’s allure is its star-studded ensemble, featuring luminaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Rana Daggubati. With such a powerhouse cast and ‘Thalaivar’ at the helm, expectations are soaring for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.