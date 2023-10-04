UGC identifies 20 fake Indian universities, with Delhi ranking highest

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified 20 universities in India as fraudulent. Delhi has the highest number of such institutions, and the list includes universities from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. In a letter sent to the Vice-Chancellors of these 20 universities, the UGC explained that they have been classified as “fake universities” because they do not meet the criteria set out in the UGC Act of 1956. These institutions are accused of misleading students by conferring degrees or using the term “university” in their names to deceive them with fake credentials.

The UGC has demanded that these universities submit a compliance report within 15 days confirming that they are not awarding degrees. The letter warns that if no response is received within the stipulated period, the UGC will take strict actions, including legal measures, against these universities.

Of the 20 identified fake universities, eight are based in Delhi. These include the All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University in Alipur, Commercial University Ltd. in Darya Ganj, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University in Rajendra Place, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) in Rohini.