China’s ambitious Chang’e-8 moon mission set for a launch in 2028

China’s ambitious Chang’e-8 lunar mission, scheduled for launch in 2028, is creating opportunities for international collaborators to contribute equipment to the space mission. What stands out is the generous allocation of space offered by China to global participants in this lunar exploration project.

Wang Qiong, the deputy chief designer of the mission, provided insights into the mission’s planning and scale. He revealed that the mission will have an impressive payload capacity of 200 kilograms (440 pounds) available for countries interested in providing equipment to aid China.

Speaking at the 74th International Astronautical Congress held on October 2 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wang explained that these instruments could be affixed to the lunar lander. Furthermore, the equipment encompassing robots, rovers, and flight vehicles, designed to operate independently after landing, is also part of the mission’s scope.

This lunar exploration project by China is open for participation by the international community, aiming to uphold principles of “equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use, and win-win cooperation.”

The deadline for submitting letters of intent for participation has been set, requiring interested parties to provide their proposals to the China National Space Administration by the end of this year.

China has expressed its preference for innovative projects, including robots capable of collecting lunar surface materials, during the mission. Additionally, scientific instruments that complement Chinese equipment will receive priority consideration.