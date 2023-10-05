Doctors and experts flag some serious side effects of using weight loss drug Ozempic

A professor in Texas, USA, has shared her harrowing experience with Ozempic, a medication primarily used by type 2 diabetes patients to regulate their glucose levels but known for its weight loss properties, highlighting the serious side effects associated with its use.

Professor Maria E. Rosas penned her Ozempic ordeal in Newsweek, shedding light on the potential dangers of this drug. Despite its weight-reducing effects, many non-diabetic individuals have been using Ozempic in the US, raising concerns among doctors and experts.

Rosas’ story unveils the dark side of Ozempic, as she endured severe side effects during her use of the medication, including mild depression and even the shedding of skin.

Rosas, a long-time type 2 diabetes patient, was prescribed Ozempic as a once-a-week drug in hopes of reducing her dependence on multiple daily medications. Initially, her experience with Ozempic in April 2023 was positive, with improved blood glucose levels despite mild depression.

However, her situation took a turn for the worse as she began to experience excruciating pain in her back, shoulders, and arms, initially attributed to post-Covid neuropathy pain. In August, her condition deteriorated further, with a burning pain afflicting her genital area and buttocks, resulting in charred skin. Alarmed and in significant pain, Rosas sought medical advice from her doctor, who recommended discontinuing Ozempic due to its less-publicized side effects, including rashes, itching, and hives.

Rosas didn’t stop there; she reported her experience to Ozempic’s customer service and the FDA while researching online to find others facing similar problems. She discovered that these side effects were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of adverse reactions associated with the drug.

The use of Ozempic by non-diabetic individuals for its weight loss properties has raised concerns within the medical community regarding the potential risks and side effects, prompting discussions about the drug’s safety and appropriateness for non-diabetic patients.