Entry of heavy truck banned in this road in Qatar

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in Qatar has announced a ban on the movement of trucks in a major road. The authority announced that truck movement will be temporarily prohibited on Al Mazrooah Road, from Al Mazrooah Intersection to Al Masrouhiya Intersection, from October 5 to 9.

Trucks will not be allowed on the road due to the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023 races being held from October 6 to 8. Drivers are advised to follow directional signs and adhere to the specified speed limit.