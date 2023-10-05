Etihad Airways launches flights to 3 new cities

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has launched flights to 3 new destinations. The airline has started flights to Dusseldorf in Germany, Copenhagen in Denmark and Osaka in Japan.

Meanwhile the airline has increased frequencies to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (KUL) and Colombo, Sri Lanka (CMB). Etihad has already announced the launch of 9 new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline recently announced new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. Flights to these cities in India will be launched in January 2024.