Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency opened marginally higher against US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the weakening of the US dollar and expectations about Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.22. It was trading at 83.19 a dollar, up 0.06% from its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 83.24. T

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian gold medal winners

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 106.535, down 0.26%. from its previous close of 106.80. The dollar index had risen to its highest level since November 2022 earlier in the week.

As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $100.5 million worth of Indian shares on October 3. They also purchased Indian shares worth $168.1 million worth of Indian bonds on October 3.