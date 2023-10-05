High Court Orders Deeper Probe into Balabhaskar’s Death Conspiracy

The Kerala High Court has issued an order for further investigation into the tragic death of renowned violinist Balabhaskar. This decision came in response to a petition filed by the musician’s father, K C Unni, who sought answers surrounding his son’s demise.

The bench emphasized the father’s right to understand the circumstances surrounding his son’s passing. Consequently, the court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and produce the findings within a three-month timeframe. The scope of this investigation extends to probing any potential conspiracy connected to the musician’s death.

It’s worth noting that during the initial stages of the case, the CBI had asserted that there was no conspiracy involved, attributing the incident to the driver’s negligence. The tragic accident occurred in the early hours of September 25, 2019.

Previous investigations conducted by the Crime Branch team had also concluded that Balabhaskar’s death was accidental. However, in his father’s petition, it is argued that the CBI failed to examine all facets of the case, leaving room for the possibility of a conspiracy behind the violinist’s untimely passing.

Earlier revelations and eyewitness accounts have raised suspicions of foul play. Some individuals present at the scene of the accident had voiced doubts, and uncertainty surrounding certain aspects of the journey added to the skepticism. The petitioner contends that the CBI did not adequately address these concerns.

The High Court had previously clarified that the temporary order to halt the trial in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court would persist until a verdict was reached on the petition seeking further investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI has defended the adequacy of its investigation and urged for the trial to continue. The driver of the KSRTC bus following Balabhaskar’s vehicle at the time of the accident testified that he did not witness any attacks on Balabhaskar or the other occupants of the car. Furthermore, his wife, who was in the same car, did not report any such incidents.

The lawyer representing the central agency dismissed Kalabhavan Soby George’s statement as a mere publicity stunt. Soby had claimed to have seen another prominent musician at the accident site, adding another layer of complexity to the case.