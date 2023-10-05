Low-intensity earthquake hits Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Thursday morning. Acccording to India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 33 km north-northwest (NNW) of Uttarkashi. The depth of the earthquake was at 5 km from the surface.

Also Read: Sikkim flashfloods linked to climate change

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of 1.6 magnitude was reported at Hasori village in central Maharashtra’s Latur district.Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession on Tuesday with tremors reverberating through parts of India.