Malayali Youth Turns Grandpa’s ‘Charayam’ Recipe into Canada’s New Liquor Brand

In Canada, ‘Nadan charayam,’ the countryside arrack of Kerala, has found its way into glasses under the brand name Taika, crafted by two enterprising Malayali youths, Ajith Padmanabhan from Vaikom in Kottayam and Sajeesh Joseph from Fort Kochi. This artisanal arrack, rooted in an age-old family recipe, was officially launched in December 2022 during a New Year celebration. Since then, Taika has already sold over 500 liters and is setting its sights on global expansion.

The inspiration for Taika struck during the Covid lockdown when Sajeesh experimented with his grandfather’s recipe, allowed for personal use in Canada. Ajith and Sajeesh saw an opportunity to share the ‘spirit’ of Kerala with a broader audience. Ajith mentioned that their customer base predominantly consists of Malayalis in Canada, but it has also piqued the interest of Canadians. They use raw fruits, dates, jaggery, and spices in the brewing process, conducted at a leased distillery in Ontario. A 750 ml bottle of Taika costs 55 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 3,350) and is available online through a local delivery partner’s e-commerce platform.

Despite obtaining the production and sales license in 2020, Taika only entered the market after extensive recipe refinement and feedback from a soft launch at a New Year party. The brand aims to appeal to the growing Malayali diaspora, as evident from the Malayalam script “Nadan Charayam” on the label, which also features cultural icons of Kerala.

The name ‘Taika’ is derived from the word ‘tiger,’ inspired by Kraken, a popular rum named after a fictional octopus. Taika’s expansion plans include discussions with the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd for permission to sell in Kerala, applying for a license to sell through Canada’s Liquor Control Board, and targeting European and Dubai markets. In the coming years, Taika plans to diversify its offerings with versions of gin, vodka, and rum.

Notably, Taika follows in the footsteps of Mandakini, another Kerala hooch, which entered the Canadian market in 2021, crafted from sugarcane extract by a group of Malayalis.