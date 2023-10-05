Playback singer Pattom Sanith inaugurates Onam celebration program

Thiruvannathapuram: Renowned playback singer Pattom Sanith inaugurated Onam celebration program organized by the Lions Club Pothencode. The event was held at the Moonlight convention center. Former Lions Club Governor Dr. AK Abbas presided over the function.

Pothencode Lions Club President Adv Abdul Latif, Region Chairman Sunil C Varghese, Zonal Chairman Ravikumar and Shanawaz spoke at the function.

Former governor Dr AK Abbas felicitated Pattam Sanith with a memento on the occasion. entertainment programmes and sports competitions started with a song by Pattom Sanith. Prizes were distributed to the winners. The function ended with a feast.

Pattom Sanith who works as a manager at a reputed bank in Thiruvannathapuram had recently won the Bharat Sevak national award given by Kendra Bharat Sevak Samaj. He won the award for his outstanding performances in philanthropy services.