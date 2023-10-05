Reality TV Star Shiyas Kareem Arrested in Chennai Airport Sexual Assault Case

Model and reality show star Shiyas Kareem found himself in legal trouble on Thursday, facing allegations of sexually assaulting a woman under the pretense of marriage.

Shiyas Kareem, aged 34 and originally from Perumbavoor, was apprehended by the Customs Department at the Chennai airport. Following this development, the Chennai Customs Department promptly informed the Kasaragod Chantera Police, who are in the process of traveling to Chennai to formalize his arrest.

The roots of this case trace back to a complaint lodged by a gym trainer in Ernakulam. Shiyas is accused of deceiving a 32-year-old divorcee from Padanna in Kasaragod, repeatedly subjecting her to sexual assault while promising marriage. The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape, with a punishment of 7 to 10 years), 342 (wrongful confinement, with a punishment of up to 1 year), and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, with a punishment of 1 year) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complainant’s statement.

Allegedly, these acts occurred at a lodge in Ernakulam and Munnar from 2021 to March 2023. It was only when Shiyas committed to another marriage alliance that the woman decided to come forward and file a complaint. In addition to the charges of sexual assault, the complainant accused him of borrowing Rs 11 lakh from her in multiple installments.

In response to these allegations, Shiyas Kareem took to Facebook to defend himself, stating, “Many people are spreading false information about me. I’m not in jail. I am in Dubai.”

The investigation of this case is being led by Inspector GP Manuraj.

Shiyas Kareem initially gained recognition as a model in the fashion industry and later rose to fame through television shows like Star Magic and Big Boss.