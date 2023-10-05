DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

SpiceJet resume two domestic flight services

Oct 5, 2023, 09:34 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, SpiceJet  has resumed tow domestic flight services. The airline resumed its flight services between Puducherry and Hyderabad, as well as Puducherry and Bengaluru.

Spicejet, the sole operator serving these routes, had temporarily suspended its services from Puducherry to both destinations three months ago, citing operational challenges.

SpiceJet initiated its operations from Puducherry in 2013 with the introduction of a direct flight connecting Puducherry and Bengaluru. This service was discontinued in 2014. Later the air carrier started services from Puducherry  in 2017.

In February of this year, the budget airline SpiceJet began its operations at the newly constructed Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa.

 

 

