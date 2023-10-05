Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices s snapped two-day losing streak and ended higher on October 5. As per market experts, a marginal pullback of US treasury yields and the dollar index helped revive investors’ sentiment.

BSE Sensex settled at 65,631.57, up 405.53 points or 0.62%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,544.30, up 108.20 points or 0.56%. Around 2,178 shares advanced, 1,361 shares declined, and 121 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers were Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Titan, TCS, and Infosys. The top losers were Power Grid, Hindalco, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, and Cipla.

Among sectors, Nifty IT closed with the most gains – up 1%, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Infrastructure, and Nifty Bank indices. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Metal indices lost up to 0.5%. BSE Midcap index closed flat below 0.03%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 0.6%.